Refurbishing the Glen Loch Dam in Irvine Park is going to cost more than expected, the Chippewa Falls City Council learned Tuesday.
Work on the dam will include drawdown gate repair, buoy line and warning marker installation, and fence installation. The city’s Board of Public Works discussed the project at its recent meeting.
However, the bids came in higher than expected, said city engineer Rick Rubenzer. The low bid was $156,174, but including a 10 percent contingency, the project is now estimated at $167,424. The city has received a Department of Natural Resources grant of about $92,000.
“This would leave a city share of approximately $75,341, or about $40,000 more than the original estimate,” Rubenzer wrote in the Board of Public Works minutes, which were approved by the City Council on Tuesday. “The four bids were within a 13 percent range of each other so it can be concluded that the bids were consistent and reasonable. The city would need to bond for the entire project cost and then be reimbursed for the $92,083 by the DNR.”
Rubenzer said the majority of the work will be done by the end of June. The work includes decorative fencing and new signs warning people that diving is prohibited.
“The main part is the 24-inch drawdown gate,” he said. “If we had to draw down the lake, we’d have a hard time doing it.”
There are two gates, or valves on the dam, but one is broken entirely, and Rubenzer said he isn’t confident that if he opened the other one, that it would later close.
In other news, an alley in downtown Chippewa Falls could soon be open to one-way traffic only.
The city’s Board of Public Works discussed making the alley that is on the block surrounded by North Bridge Street, Columbia Street, Bay Street and Grand Avenue to be open for west-bound traffic only. Currently, that alley is open for traffic heading both east and west.
“A business owner was concerned about her business getting hit, multiple times,” Rubenzer told the Chippewa Falls City Council.
The Public Works board and the council took no action on the matter at this time. Rubenzer isn’t sure when the measure would return.
“We haven’t done any study yet,” he said.
Rubenzer said other businesses in downtown have placed cement bollards up to encourage drivers to slow down and to protect the properties alongside the alleys.
The city’s engineering department decided to move rebuilding of Park Avenue from this year to 2020. The city is planning to redo about two miles of roads this year, and that project was the last on the list for this year.
At the council meeting two weeks ago, the engineering department announced the road will actually be narrowed when it is rebuilt because of reduced traffic on that stretch on the south side of the city.
The Council did approve special assessments on properties alongside five separate road construction projects.
