Chippewa County is coming together to fight meth use and distribution in the area, but the issue is more complicated than it might seem.
The second event in the “Take A Stand Against Meth” campaign was held Tuesday night at Chippewa Falls Senior High School so community members could hear about the new campaign being put on by the county.
The campaign is a collaboration among area law enforcement, government, community leaders and area residents to address the growing problem surrounding the problematic distribution and consumption of methamphetamine.
Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District superintendent and chairwoman of the “Take A Stand Against Meth” task force for Chippewa County, said the campaign is a collaboration between many sectors of the county, not just law enforcement.
“This is a large, collaborative effort made up of representatives and leaders from every stakeholder group across our county,” Eliopoulos said. “We are bringing together leaders from our faith community, from our educational community, from our law enforcement community, from our business community and from our health and wellness community to get together about once a month to talk about how to take on this very complicated issue from all different angles. This is too big for any one person or any one organization to take on alone.”
Eliopoulos said the issue is a complicated one, as meth use and distribution is multifaceted and requires a large amount of due diligence and input from different organizations.
“Because meth is such a complicated issue, it’s going to take all of us coming together to find a solution,” Eliopoulos said. “It impacts all of our lives in one way or another. If there was a simple solution we wouldn’t need to have conversations like these, because we would already know what the solution is.”
During the event, informational packets were distributed with facts about meth use, a locally produced documentary was shown, there was a panel of speakers who talked about their experience using meth and area officials described the specific goals of the campaign.
During the event, the teams and committees associated with the campaign decided to establish three goals to gauge their progress on the issue. The first is to reduce the amount of out-of-home placements for children affected by their parents’ meth use. Four years ago there were about 30 children displaced; last year this number rose to more than 200.
The second goal is to reduce the amount of felonies issued in the county. The average number of felonies issued previously was about 600 to 700, but in 2018 this number rose to over 1,000.
The third goal is to reduce the amount of children reporting feeling unsafe in their homes. This number can be gauged through in-school surveys and reports.
“We all need to come together and collaborate to take on this issue,” Eliopoulos said. “We need to take this on as Chippewa County.”
The “Take A Stand Against Meth,” campaign is planning another similar event to those held in Bloomer and Chippewa Falls . This event will be held in the coming months to better address the meth problem in Chippewa County. For more information, go to www.takeastandagainstmeth.org.
