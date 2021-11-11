'God bless you': McDonell students collect nearly 10,000 diapers in charity drive

A charity drive started by a local school has exceeded the organizer’s expectations.

McDonell Area Catholic Schools kicked off a Diaper Drive in late October with plans to benefit local charities around Chippewa County starting on Oct. 22 and extending through Oct. 29. It is estimated that MACS Student Ambassadors collected close to 10,000 diapers and additionally a large supply of baby wipes and feminine hygiene products.

“This Diaper Drive would not have been this successful without the support of the community, the KCs, the MACS staff, students and families,” MACS marketing and communications coordinator Clare Nelson said.

“MACS is excited to be able to support the St. Francesca Resource Center, Catholic Charities, Chippewa County Public Health and Chippewa County Foster Care Program. On behalf of all the young families struggling, who have a diaper need, thank you for your donation. God bless you.”

Abby Smasal, Chippewa County Foster Care coordinator, said the donations will be of great service to the community, as the number of children in foster care needing diapers continues to increase. As of this week, 120 kids are in the Chippewa County foster care program, 15 of which are under the age of 1 and 20 of which are between the ages of 1-3. This number is dramatically larger than 4-5 years ago when the program had 75 kids in its system.

“Being in foster care is a big adjustment for these kids,” Smasal said. “Any donation we receive helps make these kids live a bit easier and they certainly appreciate it. With more and more foster kids being brought into the system in Chippewa County, we need all the help we can get.”

