GOP pushing for 'rematch' between Rep. Kind and Van Orden to help win back majority

“Voters know that Ron Kind puts Wisconsin first which is why they have consistently sent him back to Congress — at times even splitting their ticket. He’s focused on fighting to get Wisconsinites the relief they need and getting our economy and schools fully functioning again. The last thing we need right now is more mudslinging and lying,” Kind’s campaign told the Tribune.

The 3rd District is also identified as a pivot county, where voters cast ballots in favor of former President Donald Trump after overwhelmingly supporting President Obama for the previous eight years — making it a prime region for Republicans to try and shift the winds in their favor.

“No matter how redistricting unfolds, we’ll be on offense across a wide battlefield in 2022,” the memo said. “House Republicans need just 5 seats to retake the majority, and with 7 Trump seats held by Democrats and 24 Democrats who got 52% or less last election, the list of 47 speaks to the difficult task ahead for Democrats in 2022.”

The memo detailed that Republicans should focus on certain rural and working class districts — like Kind’s — as well as key suburban districts and Latino and Asian voters.