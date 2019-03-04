A Gordon man has been arrested on possible charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and physical abuse of a child.
Jason A. Hoelter, 31, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court. Judge James Isaacson released Hoelter on a signature bond, with an order to have no contact with a 45-year-old woman or her home. Hoelter also cannot have any unsupervised contact with juvenile females.
A police report of the incident was not immediately available Monday. Hoelter will return to court April 16.
Online court records show that Hoelter was convicted in October in Douglas County Court of criminal trespass. He also was convicted in 2012 of criminal damage to property and battery-domestic abuse.
