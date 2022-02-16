Gov. Evers promotes caregiver tax credit from surplus plan

On Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers visited La Crosse County to promote his spending plan for the state’s expected surplus and federal COVID relief which he unveiled at his State of the State address the night before.

It was Evers’ second visit to the Coulee Region in the last two weeks, and this time he made his stop at the county’s Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) to hone in on the childcare and caregiver tax credit piece of his plan.

Evers has specifically proposed more than $130 million in tax credits for caregivers and families. He said on Wednesday that this would provide relief to 107,000 residents that would receive about $274 each, and that most caregivers would receive up to $500.

“It’s the right thing to do and this is the right time to do it. It is the people’s money, let’s get it back to them,” Evers said.

“In our work here at the ADRC we see every day the huge difference caregivers make, as well as the challenges they face, including financial impacts of caregiving, and often their inability to take time off due to the shortage of in-home healthcare workers,” said Carissa Pagel-Smith with the ADRC.

The ADRC provides support to caregivers in the region, and Pagel-Smith described caregivers as “critical” in supporting the state’s growing population of older adults.

La Crosse County’s ADRC defines informal caregivers as someone who helps another with daily or frequent tasks such as cooking, cleaning, bathing or getting dressed, helps them with medical needs, handles crises or in general acts as the go-to support person for someone or their family. Pagel-Smith said there are more than 600,000 caregivers in the state.

State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, said on Wednesday that Evers’ proposal was a “promise kept” after she recalled he visited with caregivers in La Crosse two years ago, saying he heard their concerns.

“We have a governor who is with us, he is one of us, and he’s helping take care of ordinary Wisconsinites and we’re better for that,” Billings said.

Evers was also joined by secretaries Amy Pechacek of the Department of Workforce Development, Emilie Amundson of the Department of Children and Families and Kathy Blumenfeld of the Department of Administration. They each painted a picture of how childcare and caregiving create barriers for workers — especially women — and the importance it plays in the economy and childhood growth.

Evers has called the Legislature to a special session in March to take up his surplus plan, which in addition to the tax credits includes a proposal of sending $150 to all Wisconsin residents, $25 million to freeze UW tuitions for another two years, $750 million to schools and more.

“The word ‘returning’ is critical here, because it came from them. We don’t print money in Madison. This money came from the people of Wisconsin,” Evers said, “and I just think it’s really important that we return it.”

Republican leadership has already signaled they will gavel in and out of the session without taking up the proposal.

Evers said on Wednesday he had not yet heard a response from the GOP while he’s been traveling around the state on Wednesday. But he said he was hopeful the Legislature would take the plan “seriously.”

“I don’t care how they justify it. Giving the money back, doing the right thing for the people of Wisconsin — they can take credit. We just need to get this done,” Evers said. He said it would be a “major mistake politically” not to act on the plan.

Evers, who is up for re-election in November, also reiterated that he’s willing to negotiate on what to do with the surplus money. He noted that federal COVID relief would not be able to support his initiatives to the “level” that the surplus money could.

Evers also traveled to YMCAs in West Bend and Green Bay on Wednesday to promote his plan.

The last refugees

After the last group of Afghan refugees left nearby Fort McCoy on Tuesday morning, Evers called it a “success.”

“I know this is a federal project and they were ultimately in charge but both at the state level and at the local level, the regional area, the folks in the La Crosse area really stepped up to the plate,” Evers said.

He applauded the region for providing things ranging from healthcare to donated supplies to the refugees that had evacuated Afghanistan last year after the Taliban takeover.

Roughly 13,000 refugees called Fort McCoy home temporarily while they were being resettled in new communities around the country.

“All that really kind of landed in all of your laps and I have to tell you, I believe it’s been a success,” Evers said, noting how quickly the refugees were relocated.

“I’m really glad that Fort McCoy was chosen because we knew the people in the Coulee Region would step up, and they did,” Evers said.

IN PHOTOS: Gov. Tony Evers visits vaccination site at UWL Uploaded Photos Evers at UWL Gov. Tony Evers, center, is accompanied by numerous officials Tuesday, including UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, UW System President Tommy Th… Uploaded Photos Gov. Evers at UWL Gov. Tony Evers, right, is accompanied by numerous officials including UW System President Tommy Thompson, center, during a tour of the new CO… Uploaded Photos Gov. Evers at UWL Gov. Tony Evers tours the new COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday at the Cleary Alumni & Friends Center on the UW-La Crosse campus. Lifestyles web only Governor Evers tours vaccine clinic at UWL Evers at UWL Gov. Tony Evers speaks at the opening of La Crosse County's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW-La Crosse on Tuesday. Initially, the clinic will… Tour of site Aron Newberry, vaccine lead for the La Crosse County Health Department, leads Gov. Evers and other state officials on a tour of the site.

