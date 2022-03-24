Gov. Evers signs bill making threats, violence against health care workers a felony

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday signed two bills supporting hospitals and health care workers, including one that imposes legal ramifications for those who threaten or harm employees.

During the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s (WHA’s) annual Advocacy Day event, Evers took the final steps in enacting Assembly Bills 960 and 679. The former, which has been advocated for by local hospitals, will make threatening or committing acts of violence against those working in health care a Class H Felony.

“Health care workers are better protected under this new law,” said WHA President and CEO Eric Borgerding. “WHA’s members across the state express appreciation to Speaker (Robin) Vos and Senate Majority Leader (Devin) LeMahieu for authoring this important law...WHA is also grateful to Governor Evers for signing Assembly Bill 960 into law today, showing health care workers that they are vital to our state and important to protect.”

Both Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse have experienced incidences of verbal or physical harassment towards staff, with pandemic related tensions and longer wait times leading to increased incidents.

Tia Meyer, operations administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System SW Wisconsin, says staff receive training to address belligerent or violent patients or visitors and security is onsite, but the bill will offer peace of mind that “perhaps people will rethink their (behavior) to avoid any sort of felony.”

“Stresses are at an all-time high...caregivers understand people come to us with heightened states of agitation and they try to de-escalate a situation before it becomes physical, but if it does it’s good to know there may be some restitution that could occur,” Meyer adds.

Meyer expressed appreciation for the advocacy of WHA, calling the bill “a testament of how (health care workers) are valued in the state, and also now protected by law. Our staff have a right to do their jobs without fear of physical or verbal abuse. This was really a move in the right direction.”

Also signed by Evers was Assembly Bill 679, which permanently allows hospitals to provide in-patient level care in the home. The bill is a continuation of current authority given to hospitals that would have expired without legislative action.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

