Gov. Evers touts dropping unemployment numbers during Chippewa Falls trip

Gov. Tony Evers touted dropping unemployment numbers and the need to increase COVID-19 vaccinations during a stop in Chippewa Falls.
Evers spoke at the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation’s 27th annual meeting, held Friday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, before a crowd numbering 250 people. Evers said he felt it was important to come to the city and address the group.
“This part of the state is a real economic engine,” Evers said. “It is really growing.”
Evers touted a Department of Workforce Development report from Wednesday that shows the unemployment rate in the Eau Claire market in July is at 3.5%, down from 6.8% a year ago. Chippewa County has a 3.6% unemployment rate in July, down from 6.9% last year. All 12 metro areas in the state show a decrease in unemployment from a year earlier, the report states.
“It is almost back to pre-pandemic levels,” Evers told the crowd.
However, to move forward, Evers urged the public to take the COVID-19 vaccinations. The state has started a program to give $100 to people who are now getting vaccinated; he said Minnesota had 79,000 people who got vaccinated under a similar program, and he’s hoping for the same result.
“Wisconsinites all over the state have been rolling up their sleeves,” Evers said.
However, Evers didn’t ask for companies to require workers to be vaccinated.
“We need your help to get the word out,” he said.
Evers discussed how money from the American Rescue Plan is being used for broadband expansion, promoting tourism, and assisting farmers and small businesses.
“We’re not just going to recover from this pandemic; we are going to get back in the saddle,” Evers said. “We are also helping people get back on their feet.”
Evers said the state is welcoming refugees from Afghanistan to Fort McCoy.
“I had a chance to be there a couple days ago with one of the generals,” Evers said after his speech concluded. “I found the refugees to be in good spirits, happy to be in Wisconsin, happy to be in the United States. We have to support them.”
CCEDC executive director Charlie Walker invited Evers to speak; former Gov. Scott Walker has spoken at the annual meeting in the past.
“It is such an honor to have our governor here,” Charlie Walker said.
Chippewa County always awards four “Business of the Year” honors, giving an award to each corner of the county. This year’s award winners are:
- VES-Artex, a barn fan manufacturer, in the Lake Wissota Business Park in Chippewa Falls.
- Lube Supplies an auto parts dealership in Stanley.
- Bloomer Brewing Company, a beer-maker in Bloomer.
- Applied Data Consultants, a tech firm, in the town of Wheaton.
Other companies honored Friday were Auburn Rod & Custom as the entrepreneur of the year, Huffcutt Concrete as construction partner of the year, and Workforce Resource as economic development partnership award.
Also, Deb Leslie was named the economic development community leader of the year.
Walker said businesses are honored based on numerous criteria such as innovation, investment in their business, expansion, job creation and their uniqueness to the market.