Gov. Tony Evers signs three bills aimed to address fatal overdoses, substance abuse

From a peer respite center in La Crosse, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed three bills into law Wednesday that increase the penalties for fentanyl distribution, decriminalize fentanyl testing strips and centralize data on substance abuse throughout the state.

Surrounded by state and local leaders at La Crosse Lighthouse, Inc., Evers signed Senate Bills 352, 600 and 49 into law, which have received overwhelming bipartisan support.

“These are all incredibly important legislation pieces, parts of which my administration has worked for years to support that will provide life saving and meaningful changes to our state,” Ever said, saying they will continue to create a “healthier and safer” state.

The bills come as overdose rates continue to climb, in part due to the rise of fentanyl. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was shared by Evers’ office, more than 93,000 people died by overdose in 2020, the highest number ever recorded in a single year in the U.S.

Overdose deaths in La Crosse County are already on pace to beat the record 39 fatal overdoses in 2020. There were nine suspected fatal drug overdose cases through the first two months of 2022, many of them linked to fentanyl.

“We have to change this reality for Wisconsinites, folks, and that’s why we’re here doing that today,” Evers said.

The first of the three bills would align the penalties for manufacturing, distributing or delivering fentanyl with that of heroin.

The idea for the bill was developed by La Crosse law enforcement, and La Crosse investigators James Mancuso and Andrew Tolvstad testified in front of the Assembly on behalf of the bill.

“We hope this will deter people from bringing these large amounts into our communities and hold those accountable who do bring it in and sell it,” Tolvstad said at Wednesday’s press conference.

The second bill — which was originally proposed on Evers’ budget and was removed from the adopted version — decriminalizes strips that test for the presence of fentanyl or a fentanyl analog.

These strips are a harm reduction tool, officials said, as fentanyl has become more commonly used to lace certain drugs, increasing the potency and danger.

According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services Director of Opioid Initiatives, Paul Krupski, fentanyl is likely present in all drugs these days, from heroin and cocaine to marijuana. He said that while this bill does not include free testing strips, the DHS has discussed that option.

“Ultimately the goal is to reduce harm and hopefully prevent overdose and death by increasing the likelihood of getting treatment rather than entering our justice system,” Evers said.

The third bill will create a centralized data and information system on substance abuse around the state, helping better connect the many different pieces and agencies focused on the crisis.

These bills were described by officials as a bipartisan win, receiving nearly unanimous approval from the state Legislature and committees.

“This is a perfect example. We have a significant issue in the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “People are dying because of it. And we’ve brought together a really good group of folks to make it happen in a bipartisan way.”

This was especially true for the bill on fentanyl strips, which was previously axed from Evers’ biennial budget.

“The good news it that we have people that stuck with it,” Evers said, chalking its removal up to politics. He said, “thank God” officials pushed to create the bill.

Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, who sponsored all three bills, said a Milwaukee representative she was mentoring first noticed the fentanyl strip bill was missing and helped keep the momentum.

“My first piece of advice was: find your champions on both sides of the aisle. And she did and so we got it through, which, as the governor said, that’s the most important thing,” Billings said Wednesday.

She also gave a nod to fellow sponsor Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, and recent state Senate candidate, for his work on the bills.

“It’s no surprise right? Western Wisconsin knows how to work in a bipartisan manner, and we know that these issues need a bipartisan approach,” Billings said.

State officials commended the Coulee Region for its services to mental health and substance abuse, including host of the press conference La Crosse Lighthouse. It serves as a short-term residency and support system for those in recovery.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake and other officials said that the opioid epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic go hand-in-hand, as many of the same core local services have been instrumental in tackling both and the pandemic has only exacerbated mental health and substance abuse issues.

Timberlake touted the success of that network by plugging the Evers administration’s statewide tour thanking COVID-19 heroes.

“While COVID-19 is not over, we are at a place where hospitalizations are way, way down, cases are way, way down, everybody’s feeling better, kids are back in school, not wearing masks perhaps, and we all have something to celebrate,” Timberlake said.

COVID-19 precautions have begun to drop around the state and country, though new surges in Europe and around the globe caution that this lull in cases at home may not last.

La Crosse Lighthouse encouraged guests to wear masks on Wednesday, and Gov. Evers wore a mask due to a bad cold that he did not want to spread, he said.

These new bills are only one tool in the shed, officials said. Timberlake also promoted federal funding that will go towards treatment and build another data system that increases accessibility to treatment, among other similar initiatives.

