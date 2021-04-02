Gov. Tony Evers stops in Chippewa Falls to talk road problems, overturned statewide mask mandate

Gov. Tony Evers was in Chippewa Falls to fix potholes on Wednesday, but he couldn’t hide his frustration with the Wisconsin Supreme Court for overturning the statewide mask mandate earlier in the day.

“It’s disappointing,” Evers said, adding that science has proven the effectiveness of masks. “We’re doing well with the vaccines. We’re in a life-and-death race to get through this pandemic. I am asking people to mask up. We have to continue doing it.”

Approximately 30.3% of state residents have now been vaccinated, but Evers said he fears Wisconsin is in a “dangerous position” for cases to rapidly climb again.

“We are at a tipping point,” Evers said.

The Court ruled 4-3 to overturn the mandate, saying the governor exceeded his authority by issuing the order. However, many local mask mandates are allowed to remain in effect.

Dressed in blue jeans and work boots, Evers was ready to shovel asphalt hot mix onto Park Avenue on the south side of Chippewa Falls to fix a pothole.

