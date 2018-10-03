An hour of celebration to honor half-a-century of business.
Gov. Scott Walker spoke at a celebration at Chippewa River Industries Wednesday in Chippewa Falls to honor the company’s 50th anniversary.
Walker, the keynote speaker at the celebration, said CRI, a nonprofit company which helps specializes in subcontract packing and assembling services and provides vocational and life skills to individuals with disabilities, should be proud of the work it is doing in its field. But he also took advantage of the opportunity to talk about his achievements as governor. Walker is up for re-election on Nov. 6 against Democrat Tony Evers.
“It’s an honor to be here today to celebrate, but it’s also a little bit in our own self-interest,” Walker said. “In this state we have more people working this year than ever before. We need as many opportunities for to be people employed as possible in this state, we need opportunities for people to be in the game and be a part of making an active contribution to society and you are doing that right here with the work being done at CRI. Congratulations to all the people who are actively apart of making that happen every single day.”
In addition to celebrating CRI’s 50th anniversary, Walker said there are three main steps to improving the work placement in Wisconsin. The first is traditional educational education, which Walker said will provide workers with a standard base of knowledge heading into the workforce. The second area is recruiting, which Walker said needs to be done both in-state and out-of-state.
The last step Walker said needs to be taken is to break down the barriers currently placed in front of the disabled population in Wisconsin who are trying to enter the active workforce, something that CRI does every day.
“It’s really import to focus on the abilities that people have, instead of getting consumed with what society considers a disability,” Walker said. “Break that barrier down by finding the right place, the right work opportunity, and the right individual.”
Walker said it is more important than ever to help individuals find careers due to the overwhelming need for workers in the state.
“We actually have more jobs than we have people to fill them all,” Walker said. “We actually have more career opportunities posted right now than we have people to fill them in the state of Wisconsin. As we look ahead to the future, the only thing slowing our potential growth is having the workforce to fill them.”
Following Walker’s keynote speech he then gifted a Certificate of Commendation to CRI.
CRI, which started in Cadott in 1968, partners with employers across Wisconsin to help provide work opportunities both in and out of its own facility. Currently the organization employs 75 people and provides services in six counties in the area — Chippewa, Eau Claire, Baron, La Crosse, Monroe and Dunn. In addition to these daily services, the organization aids more than 500 individuals annually through partnering with more than 100 employers throughout Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.