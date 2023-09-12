With the pace at which Chippewa Falls is developing new businesses, the police and fire departments have been working to keep up. That doesn’t just mean hiring additional staff but ensuring that police vehicles, fire equipment and ambulances are in good working order for the times that first responders get a call.

The Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department recently purchased a new ambulance to keep up with high call volumes, according to chief Jason Thom. The ambulance is being built now and should roll out in a couple of months, according to Thom. As part of the city’s vehicle replacement plan, some other ambulances are going to be remounted. By year’s end, the department will have a total of five ambulances.

The department also hopes to replace one of its firetrucks. The oldest firetruck in rotation is from 1992, and Thom said that firetrucks typically survive about three decades.

“Currently we have three fire engines, a 1992, a 2002 and then a 2009. We're looking into hopefully replacing the 1992, which would then cause us to move vehicles around to put the appropriate ones at the appropriate stations,” he said.

The discussions are in early stages at the committee levels, Thom said, and finding funding sources is always a concern. A new firetruck could cost anywhere between $500,000 and $900,000.

“It’s a big ticket item,” he said.

Thom said the 1992 truck is still functional, but whenever they use it, it usually needs repairs afterward so it’s costing the department extra money. Thom said he expects to have more information on the options to replace the truck in the next few months.

Meanwhile, as of Sept. 6, the police department now has an entire fleet of hybrid vehicles. All five of the primary squad cars at the department are now Ford Police Interceptor Utility Hybrids, which began going into rotation in 2021. The last vehicle was replaced with a hybrid SUV earlier this year, according to Chippewa Falls police chief Matthew Kelm.

Kelm said the department is looking to purchase a sixth police vehicle now that it is fully staffed.

All the vehicles are in good shape, he said.

“We should be good at six vehicles for quite a while now. So even if we were to add more staff, we would still be fine with six. We're doing good on squad cars. They’re top of the line and fully outfitted. They're really good,” he said.

While the vehicles are in good shape, that doesn’t mean that Kelm doesn’t have his eye on other technology to improve crime-fighting in the city. Kelm said he’s interested in finding a way for Chippewa Falls to purchase Flock cameras with license plate readers.

Flock cameras get posted at intersections or along specific roads and are constantly scanning license plates on the lookout for everything from amber alerts, to silver alerts to stolen vehicles. Kelm said they have been implemented in other cities in the region where they have helped stop kidnappings, among other things. He also sees ways for them to help with homicides, drug investigations, human trafficking and issues like catalytic converter thefts.

“I know that there's quite a number of agencies now in Wisconsin that have them, including a good number in Barron County. Rice Lake was a fairly early adopter,” Kelm said. “I think that it would be good for the city to invest in them, but they're not cheap. But they've been used to solve a lot of crimes and to deter criminal activity. I think that we should implement them, too.”

The cameras run about $3,000 per camera per year, Kelm said.

Kelm said the nice thing about Flock cameras versus traditional cameras is a computer is constantly scanning a Flock camera on the lookout for flagged vehicles. With a normal security camera, the footage really only becomes useful after a crime has been committed or attempted.

Otherwise the police department is in good shape with its new drone and the body cameras the department has been using for over a decade, Kelm said.