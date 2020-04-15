Alan Haas to take over as Stanley mayor

Alan Haas grew up in the Stanley area, has owned businesses in the city, and served on various boards. Now, Haas has stepped up to become the city’s new mayor.
Haas, 56, was unopposed in the spring election.
“I’m excited. It’s a new chapter,” Haas said. “It’s something completely new to me. I’m looking forward to working with the new board, and I think we can accomplish good things.”
Haas will replace Norm Christianson, who had been mayor the past three years. Christianson also served seven years on the City Council before he was appointed as mayor. Christianson said he has met with Haas to discuss the job and its duties.
“He’s a good guy to take over,” Christianson said. “He’s got a lot to learn, but he’ll get there. He should fit in.”
Christianson said he enjoyed his 10 years between serving as council member or mayor, but added “I figured that was long enough.”
Haas grew up in the town of Delmar, and for about 30 years, lived in the town of Thorp.
Six years ago, he and his wife, Kathleen, moved into city limits. Haas said he worked at G Rollins & Sons feed mill for 16 years. He co-owned the True Value hardware store for many years, and also used to own several rental properties. His two sons graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School.
“I’ve worked in Stanley all my life,” he said.
However, he has sold those properties and he’s now retired. He was looking for something new.
“I’ve got the time. I’m young enough, hopefully, that will help the city out,” he said.
Along with his businesses, Haas was involved in the Stanley-Boyd Jaycees, volunteered on the original Stanley Rodeo committee that launched the event, and he served on the Stanley Business Association. He speaks highly of the city.
“Stanley has a lot to offer,” he said. “Chapman Park is beautiful. Our Stanley-Boyd school system is top notch. And we have plenty of room for expansion.”
There have been some challenges, he added, such as the closure of the Shopko Hometown store along Highway 29 last year.
“Personally, it was devastating,” Haas said. “We lost a big part of Stanley when Shopko closed; we don’t have anything like that here.”
While wanting to attract new businesses, Haas said fixing problems at the waste treatment plant is another big challenge.
“We have sludge issues. It’s the main thing we’ll be working on,” he said. “We need to get the problem fixed.”
