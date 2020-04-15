Alan Haas to take over as Stanley mayor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alan Haas grew up in the Stanley area, has owned businesses in the city, and served on various boards. Now, Haas has stepped up to become the city’s new mayor.

Haas, 56, was unopposed in the spring election.

“I’m excited. It’s a new chapter,” Haas said. “It’s something completely new to me. I’m looking forward to working with the new board, and I think we can accomplish good things.”

Haas will replace Norm Christianson, who had been mayor the past three years. Christianson also served seven years on the City Council before he was appointed as mayor. Christianson said he has met with Haas to discuss the job and its duties.

“He’s a good guy to take over,” Christianson said. “He’s got a lot to learn, but he’ll get there. He should fit in.”

Christianson said he enjoyed his 10 years between serving as council member or mayor, but added “I figured that was long enough.”

Haas grew up in the town of Delmar, and for about 30 years, lived in the town of Thorp.