Area cities resist early openings

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said he understands why the Rice Lake City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to invite businesses to re-open head of the state’s May 26 timeline, but he isn’t pushing for a similar measure here.

“We’ve thought about it,” Hoffman said. “We had discussions with public health and police, and we are going to continue to follow guidelines.”

He added: “I think (Rice Lake) is going to run into trouble with the state.”

Hoffman said he hasn’t brought any proposals to the council, and no council members have suggested one to him.

“I can appreciate it,” Hoffman said of the Rice Lake resolution. “I’ve talked to the business owners, the restaurants. They all have a genuine concern of what this would look like. We’re all being cautious about it.”

Hoffman said he understands the temptation to open now. Chippewa County has had 21 positive COVID-19 cases, but 18 of those people are now showing no symptoms, no one is hospitalized, and there haven’t been any deaths.