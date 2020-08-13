Bernier gets prescription for hydroxy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, said she recently obtained a prescription for the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, largely to make sure the drug is still available to those who are seeking it.

Hydroxychloroquine also is commonly used by those suffering from lupus or arthritis, and it has been touted by President Donald Trump as a potential remedy for COVID-19.

Bernier has not tested positive for the virus. She mentioned on a Facebook post that she had obtained a prescription, which is usually prescribed for a five-day regimen.

She explained that she had read that some states were banning new prescriptions for the drug, so she wanted to make sure that it was still available in Wisconsin to anyone who needed it.

“Yes, your doctor can prescribe hydroxychloroquine. It is available,” Bernier said. “I wanted to find out if I could get it; it’s as simple as that.”

Trump began touting the drug this spring. However, many recent studies, including one published in the New England Journal of Medicine in July, have cast doubt on its efficacy.