4 candidates seek 2 seats on Chippewa Falls school board

Lehmann: The biggest challenge for public education is still the same, providing a safe environment for teachers to provide our students a quality education. The referendum addresses our immediate building needs but there will be ongoing maintenance needs and new services being offered through a grant. Addressing these items in our existing budget will be a challenge.

Raschke: Currently I believe that the next biggest issue facing the school system is without a doubt the COVID-19 virus and how curriculum can be altered to work online. This also includes how we are going to provide education while also protecting the health and safety of all students.

Swift: The educational landscape has changed so much over the last 5-10 years, that it involves so many components. Obviously, funding is a concern, as we continue to look to ways to find room for our kids to not only learn, but be able to enjoy, and participate in, any number of extra-curricular activities. Also, preparing our students for life beyond school has seen a dramatic shift as well. Gone is the hard-line approach to 4-year degrees, opening up new avenues and disciplines that were not as common place many years ago.

Why should the public vote for you?