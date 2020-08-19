CF mayor has longest tenure

Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director and a former council member who served alongside Hoffman, said she wasn’t surprised that Hoffman has reached the record for longest-tenured mayor.

“I think he really cares about the community; the love of the community is really important,” Ouimette said. “He has a lot of respect from the heads of the departments, and pretty much everyone in town. And he is everywhere – he’s a busy bee. He knows everyone in town. People know they can pick up the phone and call him, and they do.”

Hoffman, 69, said he isn’t ready to step down when his term expires.

“I really do enjoy the citizens, and what we’ve accomplished in the city,” Hoffman said. “I actually enjoy coming to these meetings and doing these things.”

Hoffman recalls that when he became mayor, the economy was struggling.

He said he’s been blessed to be in charge of the city during a time of extraordinary growth, from the expansion and addition of businesses in the Lake Wissota Business Park, the redevelopment of the entrance corridor to downtown, and the creation of the Chippewa Riverfront park along the north shore of the Chippewa River.