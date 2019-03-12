The Chippewa County Board of Supervisors voted in a new chair and vice-chair Tuesday, filling the position left vacant by the resignation of the former chair in February.
Former vice-chair Leigh Darrow of Chippewa Falls was quickly elected to the position of chair in a close 7-5 vote over supervisor Steve Gerrish of Chippewa Falls.
The vice-chair vote was equally succinct, with supervisor Jason Bergeron of Jim Falls winning that vote with eight votes to Gerrish’s six.
The vote had been forced by former board chair Jared Zwiefelhofer stepping down from the position in February.
Zwiefelhofer, who remains on the board, was cited for several hunting violations in northern Wisconsin in November.
In early February, Zwiefelhofer pleaded no contest to improperly placing bait, possessing a deer killed without bow on an archer tag, and operating an ATV with a loaded firearm.
Following his citations, several other county board members called for him to step down.
Zwiefelhofer was elected in April 2018.
Darrow, who has been on the board for 10 years, said the nomination wasn’t a surprise.
“But I was honored,” Darrow said.
The Chippewa Housing Authority also announced its new executive director in a report to the board.
Jessica Oleson-Bue will replace longtime director Ruth Rosenow.
The position will be transitioning over the summer, with Oleson-Bue taking over in August at which time Rosenow still plans to be available to the office in a part-time consulting capacity.
Rosenow, who’s been with the office for 32 years, said she’s looking forward to being a full-time grandmother.
“I’m leaving things in good hands and that makes it easy to go,” Rosenow said.
The Housing Authority, founded by Chippewa County in 1971, is an independent local government agency with 11 staff members.
Its operating revenue last year was nearly $4 million, mostly from state and federal funding. Its expenses were around $3.5 million.
The organization operates programs for rental assistance, homelessness and emergency assistance, home owner and home buyer assistance, as well as programs funding housing repair and development.
Oleson-Bue noted in her report that the Housing Authority doesn’t have mandated obligations or requirements, but instead focuses on its area.
“We really look at the needs of the communities we serve and develop housing programs,” Oleson-Bue said.
Oleson-Bue has been working with the organization since December.
