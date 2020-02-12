CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Board approved a feasibility study Tuesday to move forward on creating a new industrial park.
The measure passed unanimously.
"We'll be talking about locations, but we'll keep that confidential," County Administrator Randy Scholz said. "Because if they know the locations we're considering, they'll jack the prices up."
Consulting firm Ady Advantage has developed the 247-page feasibility study, looking for a large parcel of perhaps 200 to 250 acres. Janet Ady of Ady Advantage presented her report, saying they've done a lot of work in the discovery stage.
Ady appraised the diversity of the industries in the county and its strong workforce, saying these are good signs for future business development. The county also has a good railroad system for moving products, as well as great access to the freeway system, she added.
"We felt there was a niche here for the tech, high-paying jobs that the Lake Wissota Business Park is known for," Ady said.
The county allocated $90,000 in the 2018 budget to create a feasibility study on the possible location for a shovel-ready park.
The 200-acre Lake Wissota Business Park was set up by the county board in March 2000, when it voted to borrow $1 million from the State Trust Fund to develop the park; the county paid off that debt in 2005.
The city built a number of roads through the industrial area. Some of the first companies to move into the park include Chippewa River Industries and General Beer Northwest distributing company.
In recent years, the business park has added the $69 million Mills Fleet Farm distribution center and Star Blends, an animal feed processing plant. In November 2018, construction began on a $6 million OakLeaf Clinics medical center, and Nordson Extrusion Dies Industries is building a new, 140,000-square-foot, $18 million facility.
In October, construction started on a $6.5 million warehouse for the DHL Supply Chain’s 124,000-square-foot warehouse. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which purchased Silicon Graphics International in 2016, will be leasing the building. It is expected to employ 30 to 40 workers, with possibly more added with an expansion. And in January, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a $9 million, 115,000-square-foot headquarters for VES, which designs ventilation systems for barns and agricultural buildings.
Responders of the year
Three Chippewa County deputies were honored Tuesday for their work in responding to the scenes of five deaths, which occurred at the end of July in the towns of Lafayette and Lake Hallie.
Chris Eckwright, Martin Folczyk and Jason Bloom were honored as "responders of the year" from the 68th Assembly District. They were given the awards at a ceremony at the capitol in October.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk praised the three officers, saying they deserved the honor. He said they had few details and a lot of unknowns when they arrived at the scene of the first reported shooting in Lake Hallie on July 29. Two bodies were found there including the shooter; three more were later located at a house in the town of Lafayette.
"They entered a building. They had no idea if the shooter was still there, and who was involved," Kowalczyk said. "They put themselves in harm's way, and they do that every day."
In one last note, jail inspector Brad Hoover gave Chippewa County a positive review. Hoover praised the jail for making improvements like adding a PBT test kiosk in the lobby, replacing aging equipment, and installing new software that makes the building run more efficiently, including a biometric fingerprint machine.
Hoover said the only area that stood out that needed improvement was the shower area, saying the tiles are showing their age. He added that there weren't any violations.
"It's general wear and tear," he said.
