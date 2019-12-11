CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County is considering adding a half-percent sales tax to help pay for highway department operations.
County Administrator Randy Scholz suggested the idea to the county board on Tuesday. He said the Highway Committee "directed me to bring a resolution to the county board to gauge whether there is support for seeking additional revenue streams," including the sales tax increase.
However, the Legislature first must allow a county board to increase its sales tax to pay for such items as road funding, Scholz added.
Scholz said the proposal will go through the Highway Committee next week, and if recommended there, will come back before the county board in January for a vote. So, even if it passes in January, it wouldn't be enacted without state approval.
The sales tax in Chippewa County is 5.5 percent. If the county were to increase it to a 6 percent sales tax, that would generate an additional $5.25 million annually, Scholz previously told the board.
Some board members expressed concern that the additional sales tax could drive shoppers to nearby counties that don't have the fee.
Chippewa County has a local vehicle registration fee, commonly called a wheel tax. The county has collected an average of $550,000 annually in the $10-per-vehicle tax for the past five years, with the money used for winter road maintenance. However, the wheel tax expires at the end of this year.
At the October county board meeting, Scholz talked about a variety of options for increasing funding for highway and bridge repairs.
Chippewa County is spending about $4.4 million for road projects annually, between levy and sales tax dollars, state and federal aid, and borrowing. The proposal Scholz shared with the board in October recommends increasing the road funding to $7.99 million a year, nearly double the present amount.
"We have to take a look at what is going on with our roads," board member Dean Gullickson said.
Sand mine concerns
With news that a sand processing company filed for bankruptcy in July, two Chippewa County residents asked the Chippewa County Board Tuesday to make sure that open sand mines are closed and reclaimed, at the company's expense.
Emerge Energy Services, which owns Superior Silica Sands, filed for bankruptcy. The frac sand producer had facilities in Barron, Chetek and New Auburn.
The Chippewa County Land Conservation Department suspended Superior Silica Sand's permit in July, weeks before the bankruptcy filing. The company had provided $2.97 million in reclamation bonding in 2011, but earlier this year, the county asked that the bond be increased to $4.65 million. The county has requested $1.7 million from the company for land reclamation.
Chippewa Falls resident Patricia Popple spoke about her concerns about the mine location in the town of Auburn, at the intersection of Highway 64 and Highway DD.
Popple has fought against the development and expansion of sand processing plants for the past decade. She noted the Silica Sands mine is sitting idle, and winds are blowing the silica dust. She said she is fearful that it is having negative health impacts, and asked whether the county can enforce reclamation of the mine site.
"It is critical that county board officials not only study the information presented but to evaluate the impacts on individual taxpayers, including Chippewa County businesses, landowners — some of whom still live at the mine site — other nearby residents and businesses, including a child-care facility which is impacted by pollutants produced at the mine site, and adjoining towns and counties affected, should the company not meet the obligations to the county for reclamation funding," Popple said.
Popple urged the board to support the work of the Land Conservation Department "to assure Chippewa County residents that they will not be responsible for paying for the blatant issues arising from the bankruptcy filing either out of their pockets or with poor health and safety conditions due to environmental causation."
Town of Wheaton resident Carolyn Kaiser noted the county has given permits to 16 different mine companies, and she expressed concern that others could also close without the mine being reclaimed.
"Do you have concerns about who is monitoring or supervising these sites?" Kaiser asked. "This case may be the second bankruptcy case but it certainly is not the last."
The board didn't ask any questions of Popple or Kaiser; the board has met previously in closed session on the matter. Board member Matt Hartman asked whether the county can get another update on it.
The board barely had a quorum on Tuesday, with just 10 of 15 members present. Absent board members were: Glen Sikorski, Steve Gerrish, James Mickelson, David Eisenhuth and Kari Ives.
