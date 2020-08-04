Chippewa County doesn't expect furloughs

Chippewa County will not need to furlough workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, says County Administrator Randy Scholz, although the county’s sales tax revenue is expected to see a significant reduction.
The county’s Executive Committee met Tuesday to review several departments’ funding requests for the 2021 budget. The county board will approve the final budget in November.
Eau Claire County has implemented a furlough policy to help balance the budget, but Scholz said that isn’t necessary in Chippewa County.
The early budget appears to be in good shape overall, Scholz said.
“There is no increase in levy from last year. It’s pretty straightforward,” Scholz told the committee.
Sales tax revenue in Chippewa County is estimated to decline more than $530,000 from the 2019 high mark, according to a county budget report the committee reviewed Tuesday.
The 2021 budget worksheets state the county is anticipating generating $5,563,625. The report shows the county obtained $6,097,543 in 2019. Presumably, reduced spending because of the COVID-19 pandemic is the main reason behind the $500,000 drop in revenue.
By county ordinance, a portion of the sales tax dollars must go toward a property tax credit – last year it was $1.5 million – and those dollars cannot be used to pay salaries or benefits. The county spends the rest of the sales tax revenue on capital purchases, from building repairs to purchasing new vehicles and computers, to highway projects.
The proposed budget calls for using $1.65 million on debt service, $1.3 million for highway projects, $300,000 for facility projects, $245,000 on computer purchases, $225,000 for sheriff department projects, $200,000 on vehicle purchases and $131,000 on airport debt.
Among the new positions that is included in the 2021 budget is a part-time health epidemiologist position in the Department of Public Health.
The agency’s request form states it needs assistance “in data collection and analysis related to disease origin, spread and prevalence during the times of pandemic and non-pandemic.” The cost of the position is estimated at $56,079.
The board also reviewed a resolution for salary adjustments for all county employees, excluding those covered by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association collective bargaining agreement, elected officials, and the county administrator.
The wage increases, up to 3%, would occur July 1. The measure will go to the county board for approval.
