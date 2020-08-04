Chippewa County doesn't expect furloughs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County will not need to furlough workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, says County Administrator Randy Scholz, although the county’s sales tax revenue is expected to see a significant reduction.

The county’s Executive Committee met Tuesday to review several departments’ funding requests for the 2021 budget. The county board will approve the final budget in November.

Eau Claire County has implemented a furlough policy to help balance the budget, but Scholz said that isn’t necessary in Chippewa County.

The early budget appears to be in good shape overall, Scholz said.

“There is no increase in levy from last year. It’s pretty straightforward,” Scholz told the committee.

Sales tax revenue in Chippewa County is estimated to decline more than $530,000 from the 2019 high mark, according to a county budget report the committee reviewed Tuesday.

The 2021 budget worksheets state the county is anticipating generating $5,563,625. The report shows the county obtained $6,097,543 in 2019. Presumably, reduced spending because of the COVID-19 pandemic is the main reason behind the $500,000 drop in revenue.