Chippewa County health director supports mask requirement

Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman spoke in favor of a countywide mask requirement when people are in public spaces.

“I think it would be a good thing for everyone to be wearing a mask,” Weideman said Tuesday while speaking to the Chippewa Falls City Council. “I think it would greatly benefit us to have a mask mandate. I don’t think it’s something right now the county will do.”

Councilman John Monarski asked whether the county could make masks mandatory, even if Wisconsin doesn’t create a statewide requirement.

Weideman said counties technically can create those policies but are hesitant to do so, explaining they are fearful of lawsuits. Chippewa County would want to update its ordinances before creating any mask requirement, she said.

The council met virtually; a city resident who called into the meeting asked the council to pass an ordinance of a citywide mask mandate. City attorney Bob Ferg said he doesn’t believe the city can create an ordinance for the city, saying it likely needs to be a countywide policy.

Weideman was speaking to the council about how the county is managing the COVID-19 pandemic.