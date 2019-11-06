The Chippewa County tax levy would increase 2.13% in 2020, according to the preliminary budget going to the county board for approval on Thursday.
The levy will increase $407,000, from $19.14 million in 2019 to $19.54 million in 2020. Last year, the tax levy saw a similar increase of 2.18%.
The tax rate also is expected to decrease 5.8%, from $3.64 per thousand dollars valuation in 2019 to $3.43 next year.
Property taxes make up 25% of the overall budget, with the rest coming from state and federal dollars and grants. The overall budget will be $78.73 million, down slightly from $82.17 million in 2019.
The proposed budget means a home valued at $150,000 will see a tax increase of $31.50 in the county portion of their property tax bill.
The county board approved several new positions at an Aug. 13 meeting, including several that will begin in 2020. Those include four new social workers in the Department of Human Services and an environmental health specialist.
You have free articles remaining.
“The number one challenge facing Chippewa County is still the current meth epidemic,” county administrator Randy Scholz wrote in his budget letter to the board. “The county added several positions in the 2019 budget to address the meth epidemic. The added positions have helped to reduce out-of-home placements and staff turnover. The county will add several more positions in the 2020 budget in an effort to reduce and hopefully eliminate waiting lists for Children’s Long Term Support and Comprehensive Community Services. The state has mandated that counties cannot have a waiting list in these programs.”
The county’s equalized value climbed 8.4%, or about $441 million, he wrote.
Scholz asked the board to submit any proposed amendments to him in advance of the meeting. Last year, the board opted to increase the budget by $200,000 at the budget hearing, with that additional money going toward the winter road maintenance account. The $10-per-vehicle wheel tax, which was created to pay off a debt in the winter road maintenance account, will expire Jan. 1.
Chippewa County collects a half-percent sales tax, which will climb to $5.7 million in 2019. By county ordinance, those dollars must go toward a property tax credit — this year it is $1.5 million — and those dollars cannot be used to pay salaries or benefits. The county spends the rest of the sales tax revenue on capital purchases, from building repairs to purchasing new vehicles and computers, to highway projects.
The 2020 budget includes spending $1.3 million of the sales tax revenue on highway and bridge projects, $400,000 on jail upgrades including a new washer and dryer, and $215,000 on IT equipment replacement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.