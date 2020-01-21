CHIPPEWA FALLS — A disc golf course could be coming to Chippewa Falls.
Parks director Dick Hebert approached the city's Board of Public Works last week, asking to use a 98-acre parcel in the city's west well field area, located near Casper Park in the southwest corner of the city, for the golf course.
The Chippewa Falls City Council approved the minutes of the board meeting Tuesday, allowing the plan to move forward.
"I think it's an exciting project. It's another addition to the community," Mayor Greg Hoffman said after the vote.
The Board of Public Works wants the course's design team to bring back its design proposals, construction costs and maintenance and use agreement to a future meeting before a final approval is completed.
Because the project is in the preliminary stages, no costs are known at this time. Hebert said he still has to bring the idea to the Park Board for approval as well.
Hebert told the Board of Public Works that he has been looking to add a disc golf course for several years.
Area resident Ryan Dolan told the board that he has assisted in designing two disc golf courses in the Menomonie area, and he believes this location in Chippewa Falls has "potential for a championship disc golf course."
Alderman Paul Olson, who also sits on the Board of Public Works, also spoke highly of the plan. Barring any unseen obstacles with land use, or if the costs come back too high, Olson said it should gain approval.
"We're in the investigative stage," Olson said. "It's going to be 18 holes, plus a four-hole handicap course. (The land) is just sitting there. It's little maintenance."
