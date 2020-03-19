Chippewa Falls weighs Central Street bridge repair

Repairs to a bridge in downtown Chippewa Falls will cost almost $700,000. Chippewa Falls City Engineer Rick Rubenzer informed the City Council on Tuesday about the latest costs to rehabilitate the 135-foot-long bridge on Central Street that crosses Duncan Creek.
The fracture-critical bridge was constructed in 1934. It has been determined by the state to be a deficient bridge. Last month, Rubenzer told the council the bridge is deteriorating, and the beams underneath it are rusting.
Local engineering firm CBS Squared submitted the cost estimate to the city’s Board of Public Works, which states the “super structure” rehabilitation and deck work has an estimated cost of $696,255.
CBS Squared provided five proposals, from making no improvements at all to a complete bridge replacement, which carried a $2.69 million estimate.
The firm recommended the super structure rehabilitation, which includes replacing the existing concrete deck and replacing it with a new deck, and a sidewalk. Truss components also would be repaired and repainted.
Performing this work would extend the life of the bridge for 40 years, the report states. In comparison, if nothing is done with the bridge, it would likely close within five years. If a new bridge were built, it would likely be in place for 75 years.
The city anticipates submitting the cost estimate to the state Department of Transportation, with hopes that state or federal dollars will cover 80% of the costs, which is common on bridge repairs and replacements.
A hot mix overlay was placed on the bridge in 2019. Rubenzer indicated that the overlay should allow the bridge to remain open until the more significant repairs can be performed.
There are nearby bridges on Spring, Grand and Columbia streets. A few years ago, the city refurbished the Spring Street bridge, but eliminated eastbound traffic to extend the life of the structure. In other news, the Council unanimously voted to give emergency powers to Mayor Greg Hoffman and city staff in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is moving very quickly, but we have to move very quickly,” Hoffman said.
The council doesn’t meet again until April 7. The goal is to eliminate committee meetings until then, and if people need to be held, to limit attendance.