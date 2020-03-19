Chippewa Falls weighs Central Street bridge repair

Repairs to a bridge in downtown Chippewa Falls will cost almost $700,000. Chippewa Falls City Engineer Rick Rubenzer informed the City Council on Tuesday about the latest costs to rehabilitate the 135-foot-long bridge on Central Street that crosses Duncan Creek.

The fracture-critical bridge was constructed in 1934. It has been determined by the state to be a deficient bridge. Last month, Rubenzer told the council the bridge is deteriorating, and the beams underneath it are rusting.

Local engineering firm CBS Squared submitted the cost estimate to the city’s Board of Public Works, which states the “super structure” rehabilitation and deck work has an estimated cost of $696,255.

CBS Squared provided five proposals, from making no improvements at all to a complete bridge replacement, which carried a $2.69 million estimate.

The firm recommended the super structure rehabilitation, which includes replacing the existing concrete deck and replacing it with a new deck, and a sidewalk. Truss components also would be repaired and repainted.

