Chippewa County administrator Randy Scholz pitched an idea to the county board last week to increase the sales tax by a half-percent to help pay for road and bridge projects.
It's not the first time the idea has come forward in the state this year.
In September, Milwaukee County officials asked state legislators to let them seek a referendum for a 1 percent increase in the sales tax, which could generate perhaps $160 million for the county. Milwaukee County leaders say if the state allowed the referendum, it could go on the April ballot.
Scholz said the additional half-percent would generate somewhere between $5.25 million and $5.8 million for Chippewa County. But like in Milwaukee County, the Legislature would first have to allow the county to move forward on a referendum.
"There's been bills out there," Scholz said. "There's a lot of different options."
Scholz said the bill he prefers most would distribute the money collected to all the municipalities within the county.
"It's something we need to look at every available option," Scholz said.
State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, was generally open to the idea of the sales tax.
"There have been discussions about doing it along those lines. The question is about how to divvy up the money throughout the county," Summerfield said. "My staff have been looking into this, and seeing if the public is interested or not. When I've talked transportation funding the past three years, I get 10 to 15 different answers."
Summerfield said he hasn't seen any recent bills for the sales tax increase, but he sees the benefits of this proposal.
"This way it stays locally, and it doesn't go down to Madison, and you don't know where it ends," Summerfield said.
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, said an increase in the sales tax isn't a new idea; he pushed for a regional transit authority in 2009 when he was in the Assembly, but it got repealed in 2011.
"I think we've failed (as legislators) at our job at the state, and now the counties need to get creative in funding ideas," Smith said. "I'm all for local control; let them manage their revenue as they see fit."
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said she is keeping an eye on how the Milwaukee proposal moves forward. Like Smith, Emerson said the state has tied the hands of local governments with levy limits.
"We need to make sure local people are able to make local decisions," Emerson said. "This is what we're up against now — wheel taxes and user fees. And we aren't fooling anyone."
However, Emerson said she'd prefer the levy limits are removed than to raise the sales tax.
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, also said the Milwaukee decision will have repercussions throughout the state.
"What is going to happen is it will be a snowball effect, and I think the other counties would follow," James said.
James said he would want to research the idea more, but he called it a "creative effort" for local governments to generate more money. James also said he wasn't sure whether the public would support it.
Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said she hadn't considered asking the state for permission to increase the sales tax.
"It would change things significantly," Schauf said. "We need to find solutions that allow all local governments to thrive."
Like others, Schauf said the levy limits are the reason behind these ideas from wheel taxes to increasing the sales tax.
"The current funding formula isn't meeting the needs of local governments," Schauf said. "At some point, I would hope that we as a state can come together to discuss funding formulas. This has to be a statewide conversation."
The Wisconsin sales tax is 5%, but only four of the state's 72 counties don't have an additional 0.5% countywide sales tax: Manitowac, Racine, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.
The state's Department of Revenue reports that Dunn County enacted its half-percent sales tax in 1986, Chippewa County added the tax in 1991, and Eau Claire County added it in 1999.
