County clerks say they've taken precautions, ready for turnout for Tuesday's vote

Deebe isn’t sure what turnout to expect.

“It’s hard to tell, especially with the amount of absentees,” Deebe said. “It’s hard to say an accurate percentage. We have a lot (of ballots) that were issued out, that went out with the April ballots. But a lot fewer have come back than in April.”

Much of Chippewa County, except Chippewa Falls, is in the 7th Congressional District. Chippewa County clerk Jaclyn Sadler said there are 35,883 registered voters countywide, but just 14,620 registered voters who live in the 7th District.

“They’ve had a lot of absentee ballots,” Sadler said. “I don’t anticipate a huge turnout. People know this contest will be on the August (primary) and November ballots again, so there is some confusion.”

Sadler said she opted not to use any National Guard troops; if she had a shortage of poll workers, she would call on poll workers in the southern part of the county who don’t have an election that day.

Chippewa County did combine voting places in the towns of Goetz and Delmar, but that was because there are so few voters in those towns; it wasn’t because of COVID-19 concerns, she said. She doesn’t anticipate coronavirus fears will keep people from voting.