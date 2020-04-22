Dean Gullickson named Chippewa County chairman

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Dean Gullickson has been named the new Chippewa County board chairman.
In a secret ballot Tuesday night, Gullickson defeated supervisor Annette Hunt on an 8-7 vote.
Gullickson, a retired Department of Natural Resources warden and town of Tilden resident, was elected to the board in 2016.
Glen Sikorski of the town of Arthur was named vice-chair, defeating Tom Thornton of Stanley.
The board’s previous chairman, Leigh Darrow, did not seek re-election to the position. Darrow had served as chairman for the past year.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.