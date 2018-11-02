The following questions were sent to each candidate for Wisconsin's 67th Assembly District, incumbent Rob Summerfield of Bloomer (R) and Wren Keturi of Chippewa Falls (D). Interviews have been lightly condensed and edited for length. The midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The 67th Assembly District covers parts of Dunn, Chippewa and Barron counties.
Have you held political office in the past?
Keturi: I am a first-time candidate.
Summerfield: I am honored to be the representative for the residents of the 67th Assembly District. I began my first term in office in January 2017, so I am finishing my first session in the Legislature.
What is your occupation?
Summerfield: I am a small business owner; the Title Company that my wife and I own is located in Bloomer. Additionally, I manage Two Acres Supper Club, which has been owned by my family for 42 years.
Keturi: I am the former Director of Communications for American Federation of Teachers - Wisconsin.
What is your education?
Keturi: I obtained my Bachelor of Arts in gender & women’s studies, and went on to earn a Master's of Public Health.
Summerfield: Being born and raised in Bloomer, I graduated from Bloomer High School. Then, I received my Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from UW-Stout.
Why are you running to represent Wisconsin's 67th Assembly District?
Summerfield: The past two years have been an honor to serve the residents of the 67th Assembly District. We made record investments in education, voted in favor of Assembly Bill 365 to protect those with pre-existing conditions and increased funding for broadband expansion in the budget.
I want to continue expanding on the improvements we've made for the district and for the state of Wisconsin. My hope is that we will continue to build a Wisconsin where my children and grandchildren want to go to school, work and raise their families.
Keturi: I’ve spent my career listening to and advocating for working families. I decided to run for office after seeing so many of the working families I met being left behind by lawmakers who spent more time listening to special interests than they did to their constituents.
Every Wisconsin resident deserves excellent schools, safe roads and bridges, affordable healthcare and access to economic opportunity, regardless of their zip code. After eight years of single-party control in Madison, our state government is still consistently failing to deliver on even the most basic of its responsibilities. We deserve better.
What are the top three issues facing the Chippewa Valley?
Keturi: Out of control healthcare costs, lack of consistent investment in our public education system and underfunded and crumbling roads and bridges.
Summerfield: Healthcare, which includes ensuring our aging population and those struggling with drug addiction or mental health challenges have the care they need; workforce development, including workforce retention; and broadband access.
If elected, what would you do to combat those issues?
Summerfield: During my first term in office, we made positive improvements in each of these areas. We invested millions in broadband expansion; voted to protect those with pre-existing conditions and stabilize the healthcare marketplace; and invested in our colleges and universities. We also made common-sense improvements to make apprenticeships and other worker training more accessible.
While these are great steps forward, we can and must do more in each of these areas in the future. I will fight for more money in broadband expansion grants and work with local providers to efficiently bring broadband services statewide. Additionally, I will continue to fight for those with pre-existing conditions and make common sense changes to make health insurance more affordable, such as the legislation passed last session that allows small-business owners to pool resources to drive down costs for their employees. Lastly, I will keep supporting policies that make workforce training more accessible in the Chippewa Valley and statewide.
Keturi: Healthcare costs are continuing to hurt many of our families in the Chippewa Valley, especially seniors living on fixed incomes. That’s why I support lowering prescription drug costs by creating a statewide board to act as a watchdog on pharmaceutical companies. I will fight to guarantee coverage for everyone with a pre-existing condition, and I will work to expand access to healthcare.
Despite the "historic" increase being touted this election year, public education funding remains well behind our 2010 funding levels and many communities have been forced to pass referendums to make up for the budget-breaking shortfalls. If we want to truly grow our economy, we need to guarantee that every student, regardless of their zip code, has access to an excellent public education. That’s why I’ll work for sustainable investment in public education and ensure a fairer funding formula that helps our rural schools.
Our crumbling infrastructure is just one example of the lack of leadership in Madison. If we expect to grow and thrive in this competitive economic environment, then we need safe roads and bridges, expanded broadband and modern public utilities. We must not fix this problem on the backs of our rural commuters. Instead, we need to take a comprehensive look at wasteful spending and irresponsible tax handouts to find additional funding sources.
Is the Chippewa Valley’s current economic climate healthy? If not, what would you do to change it?
Keturi: In my community and townships across the 67th, families are still struggling to get by. In fact, more than 50 percent of the families living in my community either cannot meet their basic needs or live in poverty. Seniors are especially vulnerable to falling into poverty. And yet, after eight years of single party control and five years of the largest economic growth in a generation, why are more families struggling to get by? And why are our schools and roads still underfunded?
I believe the singular focus on the southeast corner of our state and special interest lobbyists has cost our rural communities dearly. If we want economic growth in all 72 counties, we need to take a comprehensive approach that focuses less on special interests and more on the needs of families in our district - needs like affordable healthcare, excellent public schools and thriving rural economies. We can address these challenges, but we need to begin with listening to and working for our constituents.
Summerfield: I do believe that our current economic climate is prosperous, however, there is always room for improvement. I plan to continue working with my colleagues to make workforce training opportunities more accessible, encourage affordable housing and promote family-supporting jobs.
Question: Why are you the best candidate to represent the 67th Assembly District?
Summerfield: For nearly my entire life, I have lived in the 67th Assembly District, which means that I understand the challenges our area has faced historically and the issues it faces now. Raising my family in Bloomer now, I am wholly committed to making sure our area is prosperous now and in the future. For as long as I am your legislator in Madison, you can be sure that your representative will be accessible and responsive to our community’s needs.
Keturi: I’ve spent my career listening to and advocating for working families, and over the past several months I’ve crisscrossed this district doing the same. Your zip code shouldn’t matter, and yet we see so many of our communities being left behind. My primary responsibility if elected will be to bring the concerns and ideas of the residents of the 67th to Madison. When our elected officials listen more to their constituents and less to lobbyists, we can build strong economies in all 72 counties.
