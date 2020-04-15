Former Chippewa County Board chairman Jared Zwiefelhofer defeated

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMER — Jared Zwiefelhofer, a Chippewa County Board member and Bloomer police chief, lost his board seat Monday, a year after he stepped down from his board chairman role.

Challenger Lee McMenanamin received 662 votes (64%), while Zwiefelhofer received 368 votes (36%). The seat includes the city of Bloomer and the towns of Bloomer and Woodmohor.

Zwiefelhofer was elected to the board in 2010, and he was named Bloomer police chief in August 2011. He became County Board chairman in April 2018.

In March 2019, the Bloomer Police Commission placed Zwiefelhofer on a two-week, unpaid disciplinary suspension for three hunting violations that occurred in November 2018. That month, Zwiefelhofer stepped down as County Board chairman, wrote a letter of apology to the board and also left his post on the Law Enforcement Committee.

As a result of the convictions, Zwiefelhofer’s DNR privileges are suspended for two years, and he must pay $878 in fines and court costs. The incident happened in Burnett County on a 45-acre parcel that Zwiefelhofer owns.

There was only one other contested race for a Chippewa County supervisor seat. Incumbent Dean Gullickson, a retired state Department of Natural Resources warden who was elected in 2016, retained his seat by defeating Dennis Fehr, 702-490.