Democrat James Kowalczyk won another term as Chippewa County Sheriff after beating Republican challenger Travis Hakes.
In response to a letter from the Herald in October asking why Kowalczyk sought reelection, he said he wants to continue to make positive changes in Chippewa County.
"There is an old saying, 'Politicians make promises, public servants make progress,'” Kowalczyk said. "I am a public servant that has delivered on campaign promises. I am running for re-election because I believe I can continue to make a difference, and continue to affect even more changes and improvements to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department."
Kowalczyk has said during his campaign that one matter he is currently working on is installing cameras in squad cars and having every sworn officer wear body cameras.
The sheriff said he plans to continue to be a leader in the community.
He was first elected in 2006 and didn't think he would stay in office that long.
“You know,” Kowalczyk said in April, “I was only going to run for one term, and I think I was 51 at that time, and I thought one term would get me past the 53, the magic age of 53, which most law enforcement officers after 25 years can take advantage of full retirement. And it just went from there.”
Kowalczyk’s resume includes a stint as a patrol officer, two years’ worth of undercover drug work and 16 years as an investigator. More than a decade after taking his position — and choosing to not retire after the first go-around as sheriff — Kowalczyk has overseen a department that has shaken up its shifts, gained its first K9 officer and is now attempting to wrangle a meth epidemic.
“I really, really do love the department. I wouldn’t be here for 40 years plus if I didn’t,” Kowalczyk said in April, thanking the work of those in the department’s different divisions and his entire family for its own support system. “We’ve gone a long way in 11 years, and as everybody knows, law enforcement changes daily, technology, the drugs of choice, the types of crimes — it changes daily. And again, you have to change with that if you’re going to be successful in serving and protecting the public.”
