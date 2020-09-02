Kind, Van Orden differ on funding plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind spoke Wednesday on the need for federal aid to assist schools to safely reopen.

Three months ago, the House of Representatives passed the “Heroes Act,” which aims to open schools safely with additional funding for equipment and for contact tracing. He said the package would include about $100 billion, predominantly earmarked for schools.

Kind, D-La Crosse, criticized the Republican-led Senate and President Donald Trump for not reaching a deal to get the measure finalized.

“It’s taking way too much time,” Kind said. “It’s really inexcusable.”

He added: “The need is right now. Hopefully, if we have a consensus emerge, we can take something up next week.”

Kind said everyone wants to see children back in school.

“It’s an exciting week, but there are challenges in our midst. One of the highest challenges we have in this country is ensuring that all of our children have access to education,” Kind said. “It’s a question of how we can do it in a safe manner.”

While schools would get the bulk of the money, the Heroes Act also includes money for broadband access to “close the digital divide,” Kind said.