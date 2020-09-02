Kind, Van Orden differ on funding plan

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind spoke Wednesday on the need for federal aid to assist schools to safely reopen.
Three months ago, the House of Representatives passed the “Heroes Act,” which aims to open schools safely with additional funding for equipment and for contact tracing. He said the package would include about $100 billion, predominantly earmarked for schools.
Kind, D-La Crosse, criticized the Republican-led Senate and President Donald Trump for not reaching a deal to get the measure finalized.
“It’s taking way too much time,” Kind said. “It’s really inexcusable.”
He added: “The need is right now. Hopefully, if we have a consensus emerge, we can take something up next week.”
Kind said everyone wants to see children back in school.
“It’s an exciting week, but there are challenges in our midst. One of the highest challenges we have in this country is ensuring that all of our children have access to education,” Kind said. “It’s a question of how we can do it in a safe manner.”
While schools would get the bulk of the money, the Heroes Act also includes money for broadband access to “close the digital divide,” Kind said.
Derrick Van Orden, a Republican running against Kind for the Third Congressional District seat in November, has many issues with spending measures included within the Heroes Act, and said he wouldn’t support it.
“The Heroes Act is a left-wing wish list,” Van Orden said. “I don’t think we should be paying for these incredibly liberal policies and social programs. We shouldn’t have to bail out the failed states of California and New York.”
Van Orden also questioned why Kind voted against a farm bill, which included money for broadband access.
Kind said he is concerned that COVID-19 cases remain high, with new pockets continuously appearing across the country.
“Most of the surges tend to come around college towns,” Kind said. “It’s what the virus thrives on – large gatherings.”
Ron “Duff” Martin, president of the Wisconsin Teachers Association, also spoke during the press conference about the need for funding for COVID-19 preventative measures.
“We are in a time of crisis, and we appreciate your advocacy for additional help,” Martin said to Kind.
The virus has changed teaching, he said.
“It’s not a routine as normal. It’s offering instruction in a whole different way,” Martin said.
Teachers are also asked to take on new tasks like cleaning classrooms, he said.
“We have some worried educators out there,” Martin said.
Martin said politics played into the decision of some schools to reopen.
“I hate to say it, but a lot of people view our public schools as daycare,” he said.
Martin said he is concerned about what could happen when the state’s mask mandate ends on Sept. 28 if a new order is not put into place.
“Right now, it is the wild west,” Martin said. “There absolutely needs to be extra guidance from the federal level.”
Kind also praised Joe Biden for announcing he is headed to Kenosha to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back seven times by a police officer.
“How you heal the divisiveness begins with listening, and Joe Biden is a good listener,” Kind said.
