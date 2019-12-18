CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls wine bar will soon have a new owner.
Bye the Willow, 501 N. High St., is selling the business to chef Adam Kozart, who plans to operate Catering Bye Design LLC.
At the Chippewa Falls City Council meeting Tuesday, the Council voted unanimously to allow Bye the Willow owner Dawn Bye to surrender the license and turn it over to Kozart.
The application before the council says Kozart will still have alcohol sales on the main floor and an outdoor wine garden, weather permitting.
Catering Bye Design's Facebook page indicates that Kozart began operating his catering business in Bye the Willow's kitchen earlier this year.
Flag Hill redesign coming
The city's Parks Department has appointed a steering committee that is exploring ideas to alter the "flow of the road" through Flag Hill, located in the southwest corner of Irvine Park.
A public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Spring Street Sports. A second public information meeting will be held at a later date.
Run for the Lights
The annual Run for the Lights 5K race raised $2,600 this year, less than half of last year's total. The annual event is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving; this year, snow came in the morning, causing a small turnout.
The money goes toward paying for the lights in Christmas Village.
