Local professors give debate tips

About 84 million people tuned in to watch the first debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016, which was a record high.

With the news of President Trump’s tax records being released — showing he paid $750 annually in federal taxes for two years — viewership could climb even higher tonight.

“I expect there will be a lot of people watching,” said Geoff Peterson, UW-Eau Claire political science professor and department chairman. “The only question is how many minds are being changed.”

Peterson added: “It’s going to make for some fascinating TV, but it will probably have even less impact than ever before. By the third debate, a substantial amount of people will have already voted.”

Area political science professors shared their thoughts Monday on what each candidate has to do to win the night and convince viewers to support them.

“Both will claim victory; the real test is what the overnight polls say,” Peterson said.

Polls throughout 2020 have consistently shown Joe Biden is ahead; Real Clear Politics on Monday shows a national average of Biden ahead 6.8% nationwide, although that margin is narrower in swing states. Peterson said those polls are a factor entering tonight’s debate.