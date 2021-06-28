Local Republicans, farmers talk farm issues ahead of Biden visit

John Schaller, owner of Morning Star, said this particular measure makes him the most uneasy as he looks to pass his farm on to his son.

“In order to keep these family farms going they have to be able to pass it on to the rest of the family, and when they have this death tax in there it makes it nearly impossible or very, very, very, very difficult,” Schaller said.

Republicans were critical of the boost to unemployment benefits implemented during the pandemic, which many conservatives have argued is keeping individuals from returning to work. Meanwhile, those on the left say workforce issues are the result of low wages and a new outlook on work-life balance among workers, prompted by their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, encouraged the farmers at the roundtable to bring their workforce shortage issues to Gov. Ton Evers, and said that after the pandemic, “we should be finding ways to get the boot of government off your backs, as opposed to trying to find ways to put more pressure on.”

Just a day before Biden is set to visit La Crosse, likely with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Republicans expressed hope that the country can grow on the trade deals made during the Trump administration.