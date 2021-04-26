Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress with this weekly report

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Immigrants and legal access: The House has passed the Access to Counsel Act (H.R. 1573), sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., to establish various standards for access to legal counsel by people detained at the U.S. border or subject to greater inspection before entering the U.S. Jayapal said the standards would “make sure we treat everybody with dignity and respect” at the border. The vote, on April 21, was 217 yeas to 207 nays. Yeas:

Saudi Arabia: The House has passed the Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act (H.R. 1392), sponsored by Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, D-Va., to limit the sale of military material to Saudi Arabia absent reports by the president on human rights conditions in the country, and set out diplomatic penalties if Saudi Arabia harasses its citizens who are living in the U.S. The vote, on April 21, was 350 yeas to 71 nays. Yeas:

