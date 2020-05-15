Ron Kind, Tom Tiffany offer different reactions to state Supreme Court ruling

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind said his office has been inundated with calls from business owners, asking if and how they can safely reopen, and what rules they should be following.

Kind, D-La Crosse, said he is concerned that the state Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order will have a severe, negative impact.

“The ruling cannot turn Wisconsin into the wild, wild west,” Kind said Thursday afternoon in a conference call with area media. “The contagion is still here, and it’s deadly.”

People are already gathering in groups, and too few of them are wearing masks, Kind said.

“It’s a good way for this virus to get a strong hold,” Kind said. “I’d hate to see all that hard work and sacrifice (of social distancing efforts the past two months) go away, because we don’t have a plan.”

State Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Minoqua, will be sworn in next week to be the 7th Congressional District representative after winning the seat Tuesday. Tiffany praised the state Supreme Court’s ruling.

“I do support the opening of the state,” Tiffany said. “We can open the state safely and responsibly. The business owners I’ve talked to have taken appropriate measures to protect their customers.”