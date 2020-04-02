Sen. Jennifer Shilling won't seek re-election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After two decades in the Legislature, Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling has announced she will not seek another term, adding to the list of seats up for grabs this fall.

Shilling, D- La Crosse, announced Thursday she would not seek re-election this fall for her 32nd Senate District seat, noting in a statement “it is time to put my family first and look to a future where I can put away my little red suitcase that has accompanied me on my weekly travels to Madison for the past 20 years.”

“It is an honor, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served you in the Legislature,” Shilling said in a statement. “A broad smile, firm handshake and kind words throughout the district brightened my day, as I listened to, learned from and laughed with the hardworking people of western Wisconsin.”

Shilling spent a decade in the Assembly before her election to the Senate in a 2011 special election. She is the longest-serving female leader in Wisconsin legislative history, according to the statement.

“I do not leave with regrets, I leave with wonder — wonder about the future, about what will be,” Shilling said. “Wonder about what lies ahead, and a wonder of new ways that I will continue to be able to serve my community, and others.”