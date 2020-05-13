Tiffany sets sights on restarting economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tom Tiffany said his first goal as U.S. congressman is to work on plans to get the economy in northwestern Wisconsin up and running again.

“Let’s take a targeted, regional approach,” Tiffany said Wednesday. “It’s time to reopen the state. We can do it smartly and responsibly. I trust my neighbors; people will do the right thing.”

Tiffany said the priorities must be to protect the elderly, at-risk individuals and frontline health workers.

“We know so much more than 60 days ago about this virus,” he said.

Tiffany, 62, of Minoqua received about 57% of the vote Tuesday to win the vacant Seventh Congressional District seat. Tiffany, a Republican who has served in the Legislature since 2011, defeated Democratic candidate Tricia Zunker, who received 43% of the vote. Tiffany replaces Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wausau, who stepped down in September to spend more time with his family.

Tiffany expects to be sworn in next week, and he wants to ready to get to work.

“The immediate thing I’ve done is hire a chief of staff and put together a team,” Tiffany said. “I want this transition to be seamless. It’s very important to have representation at this extraordinary time.”