Tiffany, Zunker face off in congressional race

Zunker: I think this pandemic has highlighted that now more than ever, we need someone in office who will advocate for affordable health care and economic security for all Wisconsinites. I will work to expand access to affordable health care, make sure pre-existing conditions stay protected and take on Big Pharma to lower the cost of prescription drugs. I’ll also advocate for additional help for small businesses and funding to expand rural broadband access, so that small businesses throughout northern Wisconsin can grow.

Why should people vote for you?

Tiffany: I have the values and leadership, learned on the farm in Elmwood, needed to represent the 7th District. When I got into politics, I did so as a father and a small businessman concerned for my community, and I delivered on my commitments. Wisconsinites can count on me not just because of my words but because my words come with action. I won't apologize for or compromise our Wisconsin values — I'm pro-gun, pro-life, pro-America and will always put Wisconsin first.

Zunker: I have the moral fiber, work ethic and experience to get the job done in Congress and I’m going to take office and advocate for every person in this district, whether they voted for me or not. I’m going to put partisan politics aside and work to make sure people have access to affordable health care, and that small businesses and family farmers have the help they need. On the school board, I’ve worked with people who have differing viewpoints than me to get things done, and that’s what I’ll do in office. I’ll also prioritize constituent services, making sure my office is there to help and listen to people throughout this district.

