Tom Tiffany, Tricia Zunker face off in congressional race

Should northern Wisconsin counties, which haven’t been impacted as hard by COVID-19, be allowed to open up early and resume business operations? Should the stay-at-home order be lifted in some areas of the state?

Tiffany: We can and must do both: control the spread of the virus and begin opening our economy back up. We must also work to provide Wisconsin families, workers and businesses with the bridge necessary to safely get us through these tough times and back to prosperity. That is why I voted for the recent emergency COVID-19 legislation that will help protect Wisconsinites during this public health emergency. But we must also implement a more precise, regional plan to reopen our economy, rather than a shotgun, lock-down approach. Such a plan has been recently outlined by Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House virus task force coordinator.