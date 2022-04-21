Van Orden leads district in campaign fundraising, Pfaff leads Dems

The closely watched race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District continues to bring in big dollar amounts.

Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, has raised more than $3.5 million in his second bid for office, raising more than $900,000 in the last quarter, according to the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

That’s on pace with what he has raised in previous quarters, and far above any Democratic contenders at this point.

In a statement, Van Orden said, “Americans are fed up with the radical policies of the left and are Fired Up to Fire Pelosi. From out of control spending that is driving up costs for families to chaos at the border leading to record drug overdoses, we need to flip the House in November and stop Biden Administration’s failing agenda that is hurting all Americans.”

Van Orden has spent about $1.76 million for his campaign and has about $1.82 million cash on hand.

The leading Republican in the race, Van Orden jumped into the race about six months earlier than any other candidate. But Democrats still trail in quarterly raising.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, raised the most of any of the five Democrats in the race. He raised $206,821 in the last quarter, and has raised a total of $560,450 since launching his campaign.

“It’s humbling to know that so many people from across the state of Wisconsin stand with us in our campaign for Congress,” Pfaff said in a statement.

He said that his campaign has been focusing on, “building a campaign that will center the issues that matter most to Central and Western Wisconsin and take the fight to insurrectionist Derrick Van Orden. I am proud of what we have built and am ready to deliver for the folks of the 3rd District in Washington, as I have in Madison.”

Pfaff has spent $291,779 and has $268,671 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period.

Close behind Pfaff is Deb McGrath, a former CIA agent from Menomonie who is running to fill the seat previously held by her father. McGrath has raised $169,117 in the last quarter, and $403,009 in total since launching her campaign last fall.

She has spent about $167,289 and has about $235,720 cash on hand.

Other Democratic candidates Rebecca Cooke of Eau Claire and Mark Neumann of La Crosse have raised a total of $278,624 and $27,566, respectively. Cooke raised about $120,220 in the last quarter and Neumann raised about $24,533.

Democrat Brett Knudsen, Republican Denis Hurless and libertarian candidate Morgan Smith did not file reports with the FEC.

Democrats will have to play catch-up to meet Van Orden financially. For comparison, in 2020 Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, raised just over $3 million for his successful reelection campaign against Van Orden.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0