Victorious Tom Tiffany sets sights on restarting economy

Tom Tiffany said his first goal as U.S. congressman is to work on plans to get the economy in northwestern Wisconsin up and running again.
“Let’s take a targeted, regional approach,” Tiffany said Wednesday. “It’s time to reopen the state. We can do it smartly and responsibly. I trust my neighbors; people will do the right thing.”
Tiffany said the priorities must be to protect the elderly, at-risk individuals and frontline health workers.
“We know so much more than 60 days ago about this virus,” he said.
Tiffany, 62, of Minoqua received about 57% of the vote Tuesday to win the vacant Seventh Congressional District seat. Tiffany, a Republican who has served in the Legislature since 2011, defeated Democratic candidate Tricia Zunker, who received 43% of the vote. Tiffany replaces Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wausau, who stepped down in September to spend more time with his family.
Tiffany expects to be sworn in next week, and he wants to ready to get to work.
“The immediate thing I’ve done is hire a chief of staff and put together a team,” Tiffany said. “I want this transition to be seamless. It’s very important to have representation at this extraordinary time.”
Tiffany previously announced he wasn’t seeking re-election to his state Senate seat; he said he will resign from that position next week when he is sworn in to his U.S. House of Representatives seat. He also anticipates he will file his nomination paperwork to run for the full two-year congressional term next week.
Tiffany grew up on a dairy farm, and he is requesting to serve on the U.S. House’s Agriculture Committee. He said COVID-19 has the potential to devastate farmers in his congressional district.
“I believe government has an obligation to help producers make it through this difficult time,” Tiffany said. “The worst thing we can be doing is dumping milk, burying hogs or cracking eggs.”
He added: “We can’t afford to lose more farmers, because we do feed the world.”
Tiffany also expressed concerns that COVID-19 restrictions have led to empty hospitals in northwest Wisconsin, which have not only hurt the finances of those medical facilities, it has meant people haven’t been getting routine medical checkups.
“Are we doing more harm than good with this approach? This can have harmful, long-lasting effects on people’s health,” he said.
Tiffany listed off several top issues he wants to focus on that are unrelated to the pandemic. Between his work in the Assembly and state Senate, he pushed for infrastructure funding and rural broadband.
“We need to make sure Wisconsin gets its share of those dollars,” he said.
Tiffany also said it is time to delist the wolf, as that animals’ population has been growing.
“That management should be returned to Wisconsin,” he said.
Tiffany also expressed concern about rail service in his congressional district.
“If you had better rail service, you’d get more businesses coming to Wisconsin,” he said.
Tiffany said he is proud of the win Tuesday, saying it was challenging to campaign without meeting the public. He’s stayed busy handling constituents’ concerns related to the pandemic. He expected to do well in his state Senate district, but was pleased to see strong showings in several other counties.
“I felt we were capable of a decisive victory, and that’s what happened (Tuesday) night,” Tiffany said.
