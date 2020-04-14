Voters approve Chippewa Valley Technical College referendum

The referendum will trigger an average property tax increase of $13 per year per $100,000 of equalized property value in the college’s 11-county district for up to 21 years, according to CVTC.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, CVTC President Bruce Barker had said he was feeling confident in how his organization had gotten out the message about the importance of the referendum, but the coronavirus-related slowing of the economy and the early end to in-person educational discussions about the referendum left him not knowing what to expect from the vote.

The affirmative vote shows people were willing to invest in their future, Barker said, noting that the college’s enrollment typically goes up when the economy goes down and laid-off workers seek training for new careers.

“Through good times and bad we’re here for the community, but especially in bad times,” he said. “We put literally thousands of people back to work in the last recession, and I think people remember that.”

Included in the referendum are several new construction projects, a land purchase and smaller remodeling and lab additions.