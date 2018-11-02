ALTOONA — Republican candidates made one final stop in the Chippewa Valley before Election Day.
Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch stopped to speak at manufacturing company Senasys on Friday afternoon as part of their final bus tour before Election Day on Tuesday.
Walker said the election is close and he doesn’t want the citizens of Wisconsin to elect his opponent, Tony Evers, and move the state backward.
A Marquette University Law School poll released this week showed the race in a dead heat.
“It couldn’t be a closer election, but there couldn’t be a bigger difference between the candidates,” Walker said. “Our approach going forward is to build off of our success which leads to more jobs and higher wages.”
The most prominent common talking point between the governor and the lieutenant governor was the economy — specifically how Wisconsin currently has a surplus of jobs available. A common talking point from the Walker campaign is that over the past eight months the unemployment rate in Wisconsin has been at or below three percent, and currently there are on average 100,000 open positions in the state waiting to be filled.
Kleefisch said that if she and Walker are elected for a third term the focus is going to be on trying to get Wisconsin high school and college graduates to stay and cultivate their careers in the state.
“One of the reasons I have a really easy job in convincing people to come and invest and grow here in Wisconsin is because Gov. Scott Walker, as well as helpers all over the Legislature, have assured that we’ve created the economic climate that people are attracted to,” Kleefisch said. “A climate where we have so much stability and such security and opportunity for growth. And one of the reasons why is because when you first elected Gov. Scott Walker he saw that our two main industries, manufacturing and agriculture, had really suffered. Our biggest task was to find enough jobs for the people and we did that.”
Walker said one specific demographic he hopes stays in the state and continue their career is military veterans and his campaign has been traveling to try and accomplish that.
“One of the things I know our veterans appreciate is we are going to 16 different military bases around the world to try and recruit active duty military personal to come and work in the state of Wisconsin,” Walker said. “Not only because we have thousands and thousands of careers, but because we’re the number one state in America for veterans’ benefits. We are very proud of that and want even more veterans to come here.”
With the election taking place within a matter of days, mudslinging occurring on both sides and a lot of misinformation being expressed about both Evers and Walker. Walker said he hopes voters look at the facts and try to ignore the hateful advertisements being aired.
“I’m asking for your vote,” Walker said. “I’m asking that if you like what you hear, to vote 10 times. I’m asking you to vote once legally, but I’m asking you to find nine more people to do the same. If we get the facts out to people, we win this election. But if the lies prevail we are going to lose, it is that simple. We cannot afford to go back.”
Friday marked Walker’s 51st birthday, and following his remarks the crowd sang him “Happy Birthday,” and presented him with a cake before he departed for a final stop in Onalaska at the Salon Professional Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.