WATCH NOW: Biden tours La Crosse bus fleet in a push for infrastructure plan

“I really like what he said is this: from the bottom out and the middle out. And that is so important, let’s make sure that we include everyone in our economy,” said state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska.

“It connects the dots,” Pfaff said, echoing Evers. “It demonstrates that what’s happening in Washington D.C. has a real world impact here at the local level. And it also demonstrates the fact that in order for us to make sure we can control to grow our economy we need to make sure that we include all different facets of it.”

“It’s all interconnected,” he said.

The impact the pending infrastructure plan will have on La Crosse and other local communities will depend on working between state and local governments, officials emphasized, another plug for a unified effort.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said that he’s confident the work the city is already doing on rebuilding roads and improving other infrastructure will be supplemented by the plan, and will aid local governments juggling the different aspects of supporting a community.