Wisconsin Dems file FEC complaint against Van Orden for travel expenses during insurrection (copy)

The reports have prompted questions on the legality of using surplus campaign funds for this purpose. Federal law requires campaign funds be used only for campaign-related travel, even if leftover from a previous campaign. Van Orden was not an active candidate in January.

“Derrick Van Orden not only lied about his involvement in a deadly attack on our democracy, but he appears to have violated federal law by bankrolling his attendance as he stood on the Capitol grounds during the insurrection on his campaign’s dime,” DPW executive director Nellie Sires said in a statement.

“Van Orden’s misconduct is disturbing, unethical and confirms he’s unfit to represent Wisconsin,” Sires said.

The Van Orden Campaign said this in a statement: “This is a frivolous complaint by a bad faith campaign.

“Two weeks ago Ron Kind missed votes in Congress so Joe Biden could buy him two scoops of ice cream, and then claimed it was a meeting to talk about vaccination rates to cover it up. Anybody who used to think Ron Kind isn’t a typical Washington D.C. politician is being shown otherwise on a nearly daily basis. The lies that Ron Kind and his allies continue to push prove exactly what Derrick has said about entrenched politicians like Ron Kind for the last year: They will do and say anything to keep their power.”

