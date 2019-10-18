From the “Today” show to her new storefront in Thorp, one young entrepreneur is chasing her baking dreams.
Gracie Girl Bakery is a new health-based bakery in Thorp, which opened Oct. 2 and is owned and operated by Gracie Hauser, 22.
Gracie Girl Bakery operates primarily online, fulfilling orders for local pickup and shipping orders (starting in November), with opportunities for community members to buy a small selection of products at the store.
The bakery specializes in healthy products, including ones sweetened with honey or fruit, have dairy-free and gluten-free options, and all of the products are whole-grain or contain no grain at all.
Although Hauser’s dream of opening a bakery is now realized, the road to get here wasn’t paved in gold.
While baking has engulfed Hauser’s life, she said it wasn’t always her passion until a health scare changed her perspective.
“I was honestly never a baker before this,” Hauser said. “My mom always says I was an entrepreneur since I was little, and I always sold and invented things. And when I was a freshman in high school, I got very sick and had to make some lifestyle changes. I started getting really excited about nutrition, so when I couldn’t find things in stores, I began creating what I wanted to eat on my own.”
After hearing her story in summer 2018, Hauser was flown to New York City to appear on the “Pitch your Passion” segment on NBC’s “Today” show with hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. On the show, Hauser had the chance to show off some of her healthy recipes.
Since then, she has developed more than 80 original recipes.
Hauser has been baking for about four years now, and the quick recognition and attention she received from appearing on “Today” was both a blessing and a curse in terms of being able to meet the demand she now had on her plate.
“It took a whole lot to get to this point,” Hauser said. “A lot of people were getting very impatient with me, because my business dreams were exposed before I was able to establish a business model. People thought I was going to open up shop the next month, and I had to tell people it takes a while to get everything planned out and figure out how I’m going to do this. There were times where I thought I was going to open up this past spring or summer, but you run into bumps in the road. But I’m glad we’re here now.”
Gracie Girl Bakery is now operating on all cylinders, trying to meet the demand online and in-person for her health-based concoctions. While most businesses try to find a customer base once they open up, Hauser is trying to meet the often overwhelming demand.
Hauser said her next step is to keep baking treats the community is craving.
“I really try to listen for what people want from us,” Hauser said. “People will come into the store and say they wish we had this or that, so that sparks my creativity and my curiosity and I start to create something off of that. It’s art for me.”
