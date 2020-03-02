GRAMMY award winner Dom Flemons to play Heyde Center Friday

Flemons is also a historian, music scholar and collector.

He has long carried a torch of awareness that many traditional American songs and tunes in fact originated from, or were influenced by, the musical and storytelling traditions of African Americans and Native Americans.

Flemons illustrates the complex cultural exchange that happened on the frontier in the 40-page liner notes booklet, reminding us that the American West was a much more diverse environment than old Western films and dime novels would have us believe.

On his rendition of “Home on the Range,” arguably one of the most celebrated Western songs of all time, Flemons explains that the popularized version came from a variant recorded in 1908, sung by a black bartender in San Antonio.

Flemons’ love of cowboy songs and history traces back to his manifold familial connections to the region in which he was born and raised.

His grandfather worked as a preacher and sawmill laborer in the same Arizona town Nat Love called home, and after emigrating from Mexico, his maternal ancestors became civil rights leaders in Arizona.