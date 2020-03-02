GRAMMY award winner Dom Flemons to play Heyde Center Friday

An award-winning diverse musical experience is making its way to Chippewa Falls this weekend.
Dom Flemons is a Grammy-winning and two-time Emmy-nominated musician who performs an extensive repertoire of American folklore ballads.
He will be performing songs from his record “Black Cowboys” at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $13 for youth.
Chippewa Falls-based musician Josh Addie said he is looking forward to Flemons’ performance, because it presents a unique opportunity to see a performance of this type of music.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Addie said. “Around here there is a lot of rock and folk music, but traditional Americana music doesn’t have a footprint in the area. I think people will enjoy hearing him play and it will be a memorable night.”
Flemons prides himself on mixing traditional music forms with a modern flare to engage audiences of all ages.
“Black Cowboys” is the new album from multi-instrumentalist, songster and co-founding member of the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, Dom Flemons. More than a collection of songs from the “Wild West,” the record sheds light on the prominent but often overlooked role African-American pioneers played in westward expansion.
The first album of its kind, “Black Cowboys” takes the listener on an illuminating journey “from the trails to the rails” of the Old West.
The 18-song set traverses a varied soundscape featuring string blues, old-time square dance music and cowboy poetry. Flemons is joined by a celebrated group of backing musicians throughout the record, such as Grammy-winning blues musician Alvin “Youngblood” Hart, Jimbo Mathus and decorated folklorist and Folkways’ director emeritus Dan Sheehy, who co-produced the album.
Though extensively researched and likely educational for many listeners, “Black Cowboys” is much more than a history lesson. It’s a collection both plaintive and upbeat, which evokes the familiar nostalgia for the Old West without sacrificing the truth of the matter. With this recording, Flemons further solidifies his place at the contemporary forefront of the American song tradition, and presents an innovative blend of traditional forms with a modern sensibility for the 21st century.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to the album’s re-worked traditional songs, Flemons includes original songs written specifically for the occasion.
“One Dollar Bill” reflects on the portrayal of black cowboys in Hollywood Westerns, “He’s a Lone Ranger” tells the story of Bass Reeves (an escaped slave who became the first African-American deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi) and “Steel Pony Blues” pays tribute to Nat Love, the former slave turned Pullman porter who spent time as a rancher in Flemons’ native state of Arizona.
Flemons is also a historian, music scholar and collector.
He has long carried a torch of awareness that many traditional American songs and tunes in fact originated from, or were influenced by, the musical and storytelling traditions of African Americans and Native Americans.
Flemons illustrates the complex cultural exchange that happened on the frontier in the 40-page liner notes booklet, reminding us that the American West was a much more diverse environment than old Western films and dime novels would have us believe.
On his rendition of “Home on the Range,” arguably one of the most celebrated Western songs of all time, Flemons explains that the popularized version came from a variant recorded in 1908, sung by a black bartender in San Antonio.
Flemons’ love of cowboy songs and history traces back to his manifold familial connections to the region in which he was born and raised.
His grandfather worked as a preacher and sawmill laborer in the same Arizona town Nat Love called home, and after emigrating from Mexico, his maternal ancestors became civil rights leaders in Arizona.
A decade ago, after serendipitously coming across the book, “The Negro Cowboys,” on a road trip from North Carolina to Phoenix, Flemons began immersing himself in research and interviews on the subject.
After his first experience at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in February 2016, he was inspired to bring his passion for this material into the studio and began recording ‘Black Cowboys’ two months later.
Addie said those who might not think they’ll connect with a musical style which is around 100 years old should just give Flemons a chance because he is quite talented.
“People who come and haven’t heard of him will be very impressed and surprised,” Addie said. “There’s a reason he’s won so many awards, he’s great at what he does.”
For more information on Flemons’ performance at the Heyde Center you can visit the event page on the Heyde Center website.