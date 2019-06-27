OneFest will return to Northern Wisconsin with help from a $24,800 Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The second annual festival, taking place July 26-28, invites the whole family to enjoy music, worship and outdoor activities.
OneFest will be held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
“Wisconsin has a fun-filled festival for everyone, and that includes new events like OneFest. We’re happy to welcome the festival back to Wisconsin for its second year,” said Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney. “This JEM Grant will help event organizers reach families and adults in a niche market.”
OneFest features national Christian music performers, including Newsboys, Francesca Battistelli, Building 429, Carrolton, The Young Escape and Tori Harper, along with local and regional bands. In addition, there will be speakers, ministry vendors and a prayer tent. Games, activities and stories will be available for youth attendees. Grant funds will go toward print, broadcast, online and outdoor advertising to promote the event to attendees from Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and the surrounding area, as well as the Twin Cities.
The event is expected to attract 6,700 visitors to the area, generating an estimated $364,800 in visitor spending.
“We are so thankful for this grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism for their promotional support,” said Heather Flashinski of OneFest Ltd. “OneFest is a community supported musical ministry providing family friendly inspirational music and fun opportunities for all ages. It is a grassroots organization completely run by volunteers.”
In 2018, the tourism economy in Wisconsin totaled $21.6 billion, supporting 199,073 jobs. Visitors generated $1.6 billion in state and local revenue. Business sales in Chippewa County totaled $157.4 million in 2018, supporting 1,488 jobs and more than $10.8 million in state and local taxes.
In fiscal year 2018, the department funded 56 JEM projects, awarding a total of more than $1.1 million. Visitor expenditures driven by the marketing from these projects will exceed $74 million. JEM grant funds are available to non-profit organizations for the promotion of Wisconsin tourism events and destinations. The state can fund up to 75 percent of a project's first-year advertising and marketing costs, and provide support for second- and third-year projects with decreasing amounts for funding until projects become self-sustaining. For information on the JEM Program and application materials, visit industry.travelwisconsin.com.
